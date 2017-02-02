Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,926
Hasbro Awards Licensed Partner Of The Year To Signature Publishing Ltd


Hasbro has named*Signature Publishing Ltd. as their Licensed Partner Of The Year. The company is best known to publish and distribute titles such as Transformers, My Little Pony and Littlest Pet Shop. At the awards ceremony, Hasbro awarded some of their licensees silver awards, with one gold award for overall Partner of the Year. With over 60 licensees to choose between Signature Publishing, publisher of their four regular frequency magazine titles including My Little Pony and Transformers Robots in Disguise, walked away with the top prize. This award highlights our commitment and passion for all the Hasbro brands, and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Awards Licensed Partner Of The Year To Signature Publishing Ltd appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
