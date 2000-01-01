Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
R.I.P Darcy Amaral
Today, 11:54 AM
Slayback
Classic
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: toronto
Posts: 1,346
R.I.P Darcy Amaral
For those who didn't know ...
https://www.facebook.com/darcy.amaral?fref=nf
Darcy passed away the other day. He was always at the shows. If you're in the Hammer and want to pay your respects.
Good Hunting.
Slayback
Today, 12:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,926
Re: R.I.P Darcy Amaral
Planning on attending this evenings visitation.
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron
