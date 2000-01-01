Today, 07:19 AM #1 SleeplessKnight Robot in Disguise Join Date: Jan 2010 Location: Vancouver BC Posts: 980 How many Sharkticons? So after weeks of chasing ghosts I finally got my hands on Titans Return Sharkticon Gnaw. This little guy has turned out to be my most anticipated Transformer of the year. And I'm still not done buying him because I intend to army build. Which begs the question...



How many sharkticons is enough?

How many sharkticons is too many?

How many sharkticons do you have?

How many sharkticons do you want?

How many sharkticons are you going to buy?



I currently have 5 of the little guy. I'd like to have at least a dozen, but I'll probably keep on buying more if I see them. I'm going to buy this guy at regular price, or sale price, I don't care (just not over-inflated scalper price).

Quote: AeroShake Originally Posted by Transformers are the prize. Toysrus is our arena. We are all gladiators.



Having said that, the only potential problem with buying as many as you can is that you may be preventing someone else from getting just one.

I have no Sharkticons, and don't want any. I can see the appeal, but I don't feel the need to get any for myself. Having said that, the only potential problem with buying as many as you can is that you may be preventing someone else from getting just one. I realize that I am being a bit of a downer, but there it is.



I drew the line at eight Hasbro and preordered two Legends so that I could have a pair of the new Sweep head.



Gotta say... Kind of fighting the urge for more. 12 total is a good number, and enough if you want to recreate a Quintesson court scene.

 Feedback Thread __________________ Today, 07:47 AM #4 GotBot Robot in Disguise Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 559 Re: How many Sharkticons? Quote: Jove Originally Posted by I have no Sharkticons, and don't want any. I can see the appeal, but I don't feel the need to get any for myself.

Having said that, the only potential problem with buying as many as you can is that you may be preventing someone else from getting just one.

I realize that I am being a bit of a downer, but there it is. You aren't being a downer. You are making a MORE than valid point. All fans deserve at least one and people buying insanely more than they need is utterly greedy and ridiculous. I saw three, bought 2, I didn't have the heart knowing someone else like me is on the hunt just as hard. As luck would have it, a buddy saw three and bought me one. So I do have a trio but at no point did I clean a place out. It is too selfish. I have a trio and since then I saw 3 more ONE time. I could have nabbed them all to have a second trio, but again, that would be greedy. Instead, I took a pic and let other fans in a local group know they finally had a chance to get one. I was thanked for doing that really more than I imagined. Plus, I customized my three, I don't need to customize a pile. Plus, let's say you can actually score them on sale for ten bucks each...say you want ten....that is 100 bucks...on the exact same legends figure? That's nuts! Let others get the character and save your money for something else. So, three is enough, 5 or 6 could be argued as okay, IF you happen to be in the VAST minority and lucky enough to have many of these in your area, anything more than six? I dunno, not to judge and to each their own, but that seems like a glutton to me. I enjoy the mold, glad I got the trio, but, honestly, it isn't perfect by any means. Fun, yes, but is what it is. I would also likely have a different opinion if he was as abundant as, say, Scourge. Hell, that is still kicking around here. Last edited by GotBot; Today at 07:51 AM . Today, 07:48 AM #5 down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,699 Re: How many Sharkticons? Even if I bought all of them, that wouldn't be enough.

__________________ Today, 08:07 AM #6 ngnaw Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Montreal Posts: 142 Re: How many Sharkticons? I bought one at sale price while waiting for the 3 from overseas to arrive which were also a "sale price". So I have 4. If budget would allow me I'd buy up to 10... I don't think one should worry about how many they should get. I find that's the whole fun of the hunt!

