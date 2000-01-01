Quote:
I have no Sharkticons, and don't want any. I can see the appeal, but I don't feel the need to get any for myself.
Having said that, the only potential problem with buying as many as you can is that you may be preventing someone else from getting just one.
I realize that I am being a bit of a downer, but there it is.
You aren't being a downer. You are making a MORE than valid point. All fans deserve at least one and people buying insanely more than they need is utterly greedy and ridiculous. I saw three, bought 2, I didn't have the heart knowing someone else like me is on the hunt just as hard. As luck would have it, a buddy saw three and bought me one. So I do have a trio but at no point did I clean a place out. It is too selfish. I have a trio and since then I saw 3 more ONE time. I could have nabbed them all to have a second trio, but again, that would be greedy. Instead, I took a pic and let other fans in a local group know they finally had a chance to get one. I was thanked for doing that really more than I imagined. Plus, I customized my three, I don't need to customize a pile. Plus, let's say you can actually score them on sale for ten bucks each...say you want ten....that is 100 bucks...on the exact same legends figure? That's nuts! Let others get the character and save your money for something else. So, three is enough, 5 or 6 could be argued as okay, IF you happen to be in the VAST minority and lucky enough to have many of these in your area, anything more than six? I dunno, not to judge and to each their own, but that seems like a glutton to me. I enjoy the mold, glad I got the trio, but, honestly, it isn't perfect by any means. Fun, yes, but is what it is. I would also likely have a different opinion if he was as abundant as, say, Scourge. Hell, that is still kicking around here.