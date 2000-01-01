Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:19 AM   #1
SleeplessKnight
How many Sharkticons?
So after weeks of chasing ghosts I finally got my hands on Titans Return Sharkticon Gnaw. This little guy has turned out to be my most anticipated Transformer of the year. And I'm still not done buying him because I intend to army build. Which begs the question...

How many sharkticons is enough?
How many sharkticons is too many?
How many sharkticons do you have?
How many sharkticons do you want?
How many sharkticons are you going to buy?

I currently have 5 of the little guy. I'd like to have at least a dozen, but I'll probably keep on buying more if I see them. I'm going to buy this guy at regular price, or sale price, I don't care (just not over-inflated scalper price).
Old Today, 07:36 AM   #2
Jove
Re: How many Sharkticons?
Quote:
Originally Posted by SleeplessKnight View Post
...I intend to army build. Which begs the question...

How many sharkticons is enough?
How many sharkticons is too many?
How many sharkticons do you have?
How many sharkticons do you want?
How many sharkticons are you going to buy?
I have no Sharkticons, and don't want any. I can see the appeal, but I don't feel the need to get any for myself.
Having said that, the only potential problem with buying as many as you can is that you may be preventing someone else from getting just one.
I realize that I am being a bit of a downer, but there it is.
Old Today, 07:44 AM   #3
fumble
Re: How many Sharkticons?
Twelve canuck bucks a pop on eBay if you want to take your chances with a bulk buy Chinese seller.

I drew the line at eight Hasbro and preordered two Legends so that I could have a pair of the new Sweep head.

Gotta say... Kind of fighting the urge for more. 12 total is a good number, and enough if you want to recreate a Quintesson court scene.
Old Today, 07:47 AM   #4
GotBot
Re: How many Sharkticons?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Jove View Post
I have no Sharkticons, and don't want any. I can see the appeal, but I don't feel the need to get any for myself.
Having said that, the only potential problem with buying as many as you can is that you may be preventing someone else from getting just one.
I realize that I am being a bit of a downer, but there it is.
You aren't being a downer. You are making a MORE than valid point. All fans deserve at least one and people buying insanely more than they need is utterly greedy and ridiculous. I saw three, bought 2, I didn't have the heart knowing someone else like me is on the hunt just as hard. As luck would have it, a buddy saw three and bought me one. So I do have a trio but at no point did I clean a place out. It is too selfish. I have a trio and since then I saw 3 more ONE time. I could have nabbed them all to have a second trio, but again, that would be greedy. Instead, I took a pic and let other fans in a local group know they finally had a chance to get one. I was thanked for doing that really more than I imagined. Plus, I customized my three, I don't need to customize a pile. Plus, let's say you can actually score them on sale for ten bucks each...say you want ten....that is 100 bucks...on the exact same legends figure? That's nuts! Let others get the character and save your money for something else. So, three is enough, 5 or 6 could be argued as okay, IF you happen to be in the VAST minority and lucky enough to have many of these in your area, anything more than six? I dunno, not to judge and to each their own, but that seems like a glutton to me. I enjoy the mold, glad I got the trio, but, honestly, it isn't perfect by any means. Fun, yes, but is what it is. I would also likely have a different opinion if he was as abundant as, say, Scourge. Hell, that is still kicking around here.
Old Today, 07:48 AM   #5
down_shift
Re: How many Sharkticons?
Even if I bought all of them, that wouldn't be enough.
Old Today, 08:07 AM   #6
ngnaw
Re: How many Sharkticons?
I bought one at sale price while waiting for the 3 from overseas to arrive which were also a "sale price". So I have 4. If budget would allow me I'd buy up to 10... I don't think one should worry about how many they should get. I find that's the whole fun of the hunt!
