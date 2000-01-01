|
Today, 12:24 PM
#1
Transformers Siege Apeface released at Canadian Retail
Thanks to Autovolt 127 we now know that Transformers Siege Voyager class Apeface has been released at Canadian retail.
It was sighted at a TRU in St. Laurent, QC.
Happy Hunting!
