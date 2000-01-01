Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:14 PM   #1
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5,927
Transformers Botbots Wave 3 5-Packs Released at Retail
Thanks to Lioconvoy81 for letting us know the BotBots Wave 3 5-packs has been released at Canadian retail. The set was found at a TRU in Burlington, ON.

Happy Hunting!
Dark Rage is online now
