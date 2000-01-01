|
Transformers Botbots Wave 3 5-Packs Released at Retail
Thanks to Lioconvoy81 for letting us know the BotBots Wave 3 5-packs has been released at Canadian retail. The set was found at a TRU in Burlington, ON.
Happy Hunting!
|
|
