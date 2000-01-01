Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Mech Fan Toys MF-21 to MF-25 (The Dinobots)
I decided to just wait to have the whole group before doing a review of this, by and large excellent collection of Dinobots. To note:
MF-21 is Swoop
MF-22 is Slag
MF-23 is Sludge
MF-24 is Snarl
MF-25 is Grimlock
They are all really good, with the weakest link being Slag.
First off, the tabs, ports and hinges are really (I mean really) tight making the transformation a scary thing in general for all Dinobots. Fortunately, the materials are excellent but I don't see myself transforming them back and forth too often.
The modes look great and hold true to the original. All the bits that make up the dinosaurs are well tucked away into robot mode. Even Grimlock's dinosaur head is hidden into his chest.












All the Dinobots are decent sized according to the Tuna Standard. Compared to legends class they are the right scale if that is to your liking.

















The face sculpts are good.








Swoop was the lightest and Grimlock clocked in as the hefty boy of the group. The rest of the Dinobots were a little lighter than Grimlock.
Mech Fan Toys MF-21 to MF-25 (The Dinobots)













Grimlock had the most accessories out of all the Dinobots. The extra pair of arms for Grimlock feature moving wrists and elbows. The rest of the Dinobots had their weapons and a Diaclone trooper, except for Snarl. Snarl had a plastic card (both sides shown)








Transformation to dinosaur mode was straightforward, but the clearances for some of the Dinobots were unforgiving. Slag was the worse getting the back part of the legs to thread through the dinosaur shell. I was so worried about scratching the paint that I just popped the rare legs off and put them back on when he was properly transformed. At the end, I still managed to scratch a bit of paint off from Slag, Snarl and Sludge.

















Overall, the Dinobot's scale is bang on with other legends sized Transformers. The weight and feel of the plastic is good and the Dinobots can hold a decent pose with their friction joints. Not much poseability in their alt modes and the clearance of the moving parts (which lead to possible paint scratches) could have been better make the only negative points I found with MTF's version of the Dinobots.
