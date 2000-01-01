Today, 03:28 PM #1 Longshot Pretender Join Date: May 2013 Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations Posts: 1,071 Mech Fan Toys MF-21 to MF-25 (The Dinobots)

MF-21 is Swoop

MF-22 is Slag

MF-23 is Sludge

MF-24 is Snarl

MF-25 is Grimlock

They are all really good, with the weakest link being Slag.

First off, the tabs, ports and hinges are really (I mean really) tight making the transformation a scary thing in general for all Dinobots. Fortunately, the materials are excellent but I don't see myself transforming them back and forth too often.

The modes look great and hold true to the original. All the bits that make up the dinosaurs are well tucked away into robot mode. Even Grimlock's dinosaur head is hidden into his chest.

























All the Dinobots are decent sized according to the Tuna Standard. Compared to legends class they are the right scale if that is to your liking.



































The face sculpts are good.

















Grimlock had the most accessories out of all the Dinobots. The extra pair of arms for Grimlock feature moving wrists and elbows. The rest of the Dinobots had their weapons and a Diaclone trooper, except for Snarl. Snarl had a plastic card (both sides shown)

















Transformation to dinosaur mode was straightforward, but the clearances for some of the Dinobots were unforgiving. Slag was the worse getting the back part of the legs to thread through the dinosaur shell. I was so worried about scratching the paint that I just popped the rare legs off and put them back on when he was properly transformed. At the end, I still managed to scratch a bit of paint off from Slag, Snarl and Sludge.



































