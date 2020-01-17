Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,067

IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #16 iTunes Preview



More... TFW2005 member Lionheart puts the iTunes Apple Books Preview availability spotlight on Transformers issue #16. Riots rock Cybertron as the delicate balance of peace is fully disrupted. Amidst the anti-Autobot, anti-Decepticon, and anti-Rise actions, can Orion Pax, Chromia, and a Decepticon finally link the deaths of Brainstorm and Rubble to a larger conspiracy? Previews World credits : (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova, Bethany McGuire-Smith (CA) Corin Howell Check out all the attached artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards!The post IDW’s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #16 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





