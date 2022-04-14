TFW2005 member Lody666 reports news of the 2022 Hallmark Keepsake Optimus Prime Ornament official reveal: Guard your tree against any Decepticon invasions with this Optimus Prime Christmas tree ornament. Fans of the Transformers toys and cartoon will relive the excitement of childhood each holiday season as they unbox this Christmas tree ornament featuring the iconic leader of the Autobots in a dynamic pose. Additional Details: Artist crafted by Orville Wilson. Ornament Size: Approx. 2.6 x 4.2 x 3.3 Reserve
a spot for this $17.99 ornament in your collection due on July 9
