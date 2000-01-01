|
I need advice about Robotech
I'm close to being done my TF collection aside from a few strays and random cool ones that come along and I'd like to go more into Robotech VF stuff.
My problem is, I like my stuff to all scale with the rest of my display. And I will be building Gundams as well. So what scale of Robotech and Gundams (they seem inconsistent with each other) would work out together?
I'd like my pieces to stand a foot high give or take.
Any input is very appreciated as I'm pretty much void of practical knowledge on this subject.