Old Today, 12:34 AM   #1
79transam
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: BC
Posts: 182
I need advice about Robotech
I'm close to being done my TF collection aside from a few strays and random cool ones that come along and I'd like to go more into Robotech VF stuff.

My problem is, I like my stuff to all scale with the rest of my display. And I will be building Gundams as well. So what scale of Robotech and Gundams (they seem inconsistent with each other) would work out together?

I'd like my pieces to stand a foot high give or take.

Any input is very appreciated as I'm pretty much void of practical knowledge on this subject.
