Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Core Arcee & Delta 1 Listings found



TFW’s Jtprime is coming to us tonight with some more ROTB Studio Series listings, this time for a Core Arcee and Delta 1. “Tra Gen Studio series Core TF7 Orion (Arcee) EAN: 5010994199463 Product Number: F7228 Tra Gen Studio series Core TF7 Delta 1 EAN: 5010994199456 Product Number: F7448″ Check it out and share your thoughts on the boards!



The post Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Core Arcee & Delta 1 Listings found appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

