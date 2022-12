Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,315

Transformers Collaborative ?Project Bear? Listing Found



And that’s not all, as we also have a listing for an upcoming Collaborative product currently listed under “Project Bear”. “Tra Gen Project Bear EAN: 5010996145697 Product Number: F7142” What exactly it is is anyone’s guess at the moment, but until we receive move info you cn speculate away on the boards!



The post







More... And that’s not all, as we also have a listing for an upcoming Collaborative product currently listed under “Project Bear”. “Tra Gen Project Bear EAN: 5010996145697 Product Number: F7142” What exactly it is is anyone’s guess at the moment, but until we receive move info you cn speculate away on the boards!The post Transformers Collaborative “Project Bear” Listing Found appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________