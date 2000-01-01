Today, 03:15 PM #1 neevnav Robot Master Join Date: May 2009 Location: Ontario Posts: 780 Diamond Comics to stop shipping to retailers https://io9.gizmodo.com/the-u-s-s-la...ipp-1842470213



Just a heads up if you have any figures pre-ordered from smaller retailers, they will likely be delayed by this as I gather most small retailers get their stock from Diamond as opposed to Hasbro directly. Just a heads up if you have any figures pre-ordered from smaller retailers, they will likely be delayed by this as I gather most small retailers get their stock from Diamond as opposed to Hasbro directly.

