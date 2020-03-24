|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #6 Full 5-Page Preview
The full 5-page preview of Transformers: Galaxies issue #6
is available from PopCultHQ
via PREVIEWSworld, thanks to the continuing comics recon of TFW2005 member Issy543. Creator credits
: Kate Leth (Author) Cohen Edenfield (Author) Alex Milne (Artist, Cover Artist) Bethany Mcguire-Smith (Cover Artist) George Caltsoudas (Artist, Cover Artist) David García Cruz (Colorist) Review all the associated images attached to this post, then share your thoughts on the 2005 boards!
