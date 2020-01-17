|
Flame Toys Furai Model G1 Optimus Prime Offcial Images And Description
Flame Toys, via their Facebook account
, have uploaded a complete gallery of their new*Furai Model G1 Optimus Prime. The Furai Model line brings snap-on easy to build model kits (not to be confused with the bigger and more expensive Kuro Kara Kuri action figures). As a*nice surprise for the Furai Model line a G1 style Optimus Prime model kit was teased last year
*and now we finally have a closer look at the finished product. This is a slightly stylized G1 Optimus Prime with all the posability you can imagine and expect. He comes with his energy axe, blaster, » Continue Reading.
