Flame Toys Furai Model G1 Optimus Prime Offcial Images And Description

Flame Toys, via their Facebook account , have uploaded a complete gallery of their new*Furai Model G1 Optimus Prime. The Furai Model line brings snap-on easy to build model kits (not to be confused with the bigger and more expensive Kuro Kara Kuri action figures). As a*nice surprise for the Furai Model line a G1 style Optimus Prime model kit was teased last year *and now we finally have a closer look at the finished product. This is a slightly stylized G1 Optimus Prime with all the posability you can imagine and expect. He comes with his energy axe, blaster,