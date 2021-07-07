Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF WFC-03 Ultra Magnus Official In-Hand Images


Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have uploaded some official in-hand images of the new Premium Finish PF WFC-03 Ultra Magnus. Following our first official stock images of the next wave of Premiun Finish toys, now we have a closer look at PF WFC-03 Ultra Magnus which is a darker cartoon-accurate redeco of the original Siege Ultra Magnus mold. We also have and image of both the Premium Finish and Siege toys side by side for you to spot all the differences. You can already pre-order this figure via our sponsors links below. Its scheduled for release in January 2022.

The post Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF WFC-03 Ultra Magnus Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



