Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 and More, Pre-Orders Live
After a bit of stop and go the pre-orders for Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Deluxe Wave 4 are officially live. These include Waspinator, Shadow Panther and more. In addition, Cyberverse Dino Combiners Wave 2 are also going live at select retailers. Check the links below to grab your copies at our sponsors.* Please note, listings are going live over time so check back periodically if you don’t see them asap! Sponsor Links -> TFSource
, Entertainment Earth
, Big Bad Toy Store
, Robot Kingdom
, <a href="https://www.hlj.com/search/?q=*&productFilter=addedDate%3ALast%207%20day s%3B%3BcustomizedStockStatus%3AAll%20Future%20Rele ases&sortOption=NEW_ARRIVAL_DESC" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hobby Link » Continue Reading.
