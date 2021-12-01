Super 7 have dropped a new repaint of their Super Cyborg Optimus Prime – this time in Shattered Glass deco. The purple and green get up comes with the removable front plate showing Optimus’ inner workings, and even has the shattered window glass SG Prime is known for. At 11 inches tall, the retro inspired sculpt is non-transforming and meant to be a collector’s piece which stands outside of a traditional Transformers toy display. Retail is $85 USD and he’s up for order now. Check out our sponsors below to grab your copies! TFSource
