Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Super 7 Super Cyborg ? Shattered Glass Optimus Prime Revealed, Orders Live
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:41 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,565
Super 7 Super Cyborg ? Shattered Glass Optimus Prime Revealed, Orders Live



Super 7 have dropped a new repaint of their Super Cyborg Optimus Prime – this time in Shattered Glass deco. The purple and green get up comes with the removable front plate showing Optimus’ inner workings, and even has the shattered window glass SG Prime is known for. At 11 inches tall, the retro inspired sculpt is non-transforming and meant to be a collector’s piece which stands outside of a traditional Transformers toy display. Retail is $85 USD and he’s up for order now. Check out our sponsors below to grab your copies! TFSource,
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Unite Warriors Combiner UW-EX MAGATRONIA - JAPAN ORGINAL
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Bloated Version Stickers Not Applied 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime 1984 Pepsi Version
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece Soundwave MP-13 & MP-15 & MP-16
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Brush Painting Mounted Art Print by Artist Andy Lee
Transformers
Transformers Batteries & Playing Cards Hasbro Set (2014) - Import - NEW in Pkg
Transformers
Vintage transformers g1 Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.