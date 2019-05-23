Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Raider Blowpipe
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,756
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Raider Blowpipe


More to say, we have about TCG Wave 3 today thanks to Design Lead Ken Nagle debuting a new Battle Master: The more dangerous part of Raider Blowpipe is his Weapon mode  the Dual-Impact Shatterblast Compression Cannon, taking colors to the extreme. Each different color gives +1 attack. Flipping all five colors currently in the game (orange, blue, white, green,**and the new black icon introduced in this set) gives +5 attack and easily biggest attack bonus from a Weapon. Read up on the design rules details in Ken’s column, then share your strategies on the 2005 boards! &#160;

The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Raider Blowpipe appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara TFC #10 G1 Soundwave complete MIB (Mint In Box) complete
Transformers
Transformers beast wars transmetal megatron MIB
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Optimus Primal
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS HASBRO TAKARA ROBOT AUTOBOT METROPLEX STATION
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece: MP-09 Rodimus Convoy (Prime)
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-22 Ultra Magnus Action Figure Official
Transformers
2005 Takara G1 Transformers Convoy Optimus Prime Pepsi Twist Bottle Reissue MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.