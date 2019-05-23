Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,756

More to say, we have about TCG Wave 3 today thanks to Design Lead Ken Nagle debuting a new Battle Master: The more dangerous part of Raider Blowpipe is his Weapon mode  the Dual-Impact Shatterblast Compression Cannon, taking colors to the extreme. Each different color gives +1 attack. Flipping all five colors currently in the game (orange, blue, white, green,**and the new black icon introduced in this set) gives +5 attack and easily biggest attack bonus from a Weapon. Read up on the design rules details in Ken's



Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Raider Blowpipe

More to say, we have about TCG Wave 3 today thanks to Design Lead Ken Nagle debuting a new Battle Master: The more dangerous part of Raider Blowpipe is his Weapon mode  the Dual-Impact Shatterblast Compression Cannon, taking colors to the extreme. Each different color gives +1 attack. Flipping all five colors currently in the game (orange, blue, white, green,**and the new black icon introduced in this set) gives +5 attack and easily biggest attack bonus from a Weapon. Read up on the design rules details in Ken's column , then share your strategies on the 2005 boards!





