Transformers Generation 1 Chess Set Kickstarter Campaign ? Bonus #1 ? Wreck-Gar Revea


The official Kickstarter site of the new*Transformers Generation 1 Chess Set have just revealed a new*unlock Bonus #1 – Wreck-Gar. This Transformers chess set is made by Eaglemoss Hero Collector and it features 32 unique game pieces  16 for the heroic Autobots and 16 for the villainous Deceptions in robot form. The first unlock bonus is our favorite Junkion leader Wreck-Gar as a White Knight. Were pleased to announce that well be unlocking the exclusive WRECK-GAR figurine, an additional reward, to everyone who backs the project at the top level once we hit the (very close) $100,000 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generation 1 Chess Set Kickstarter Campaign – Bonus #1 – Wreck-Gar Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
