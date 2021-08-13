|
Set have just revealed a new*unlock Bonus #1 – Wreck-Gar. This Transformers chess set is made by Eaglemoss Hero Collector and it features 32 unique game pieces 16 for the heroic Autobots and 16 for the villainous Deceptions in robot form. The first unlock bonus is our favorite Junkion leader Wreck-Gar as a White Knight. Were pleased to announce that well be unlocking the exclusive WRECK-GAR figurine, an additional reward, to everyone who backs the project at the top level once we hit the (very close) $100,000 » Continue Reading.
