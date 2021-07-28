|
The Transformers G1 Cartoon Season 2 Available For Streaming Via Hasbro Pulse YouTube
Attention old-time Transformers fans! The official*Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel
*have uploaded the complete*G1*Transformers cartoon Season 2 for your viewing pleasure. You now watch the classic G1 Transformers series for free and remember the classic episodes and characters that defined our franchise. Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel uploaded season 1
just a few days ago
, and now the complete 49 episodes of G1 season 2
are available for free streaming. Hasbro has stated that more seasons will be uploaded in order to support the screening of Transformers: The Movie 35 Anniversary at US theaters
. Click on the discussion » Continue Reading.
