Figure King Magazine Official Stickers For Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki


Twitter users @Hiwokun,*@A9bozcLyJc6oIZM*and FB user Simon Chan have shared images of the latest Figure King Magazine #293 which features some pages with images of the new Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki. To our surprise, one of the pages is in fact a complete sticker sheet with Autobot and Decepticons insignias in different sizes, the Transformers MPG logo, and two pairs of stickers for Shouki’s shield/Raiden chestplate. The later can be used to get a cartoon or toy accurate detail for Raiden: red with yellow stripes as in the G1 toy or blue with white stripes as in the G1 The &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King Magazine Official Stickers For Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



