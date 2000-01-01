Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:12 PM
GotBot
Top 10 Youngest Transformers
Ah, to be young, to be youthful, to be inexperienced! All the votes have been collected, counted and ranked and here we have the top 10 youngest Transformers

https://youtu.be/JM_UsOa2fRA
