TFNation shares another
guest announcement for its 2023 Mini-Con: comic book colourist Rebecca Nalty. Rebecca is best known to Transformers fans as the Colourist on IDW’s Last Bot Standing
(written by fellow TFN: Mini-Con guest Nick Roche). She also provided colours on Wreckers: Tread and Circuits
. Away from the robots in disguise, Rebecca’s work can be found most notably in IDW’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, Boom! Studios’ Know Your Station and Image’s upcoming title Radiant Pink! Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog
for more details, then join in the discussion on » Continue Reading.
The post Rebecca Nalty To Attend TFNation 2023 Mini-Con
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...