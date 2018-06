Geminia999 Mini-Con Join Date: Mar 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 1

Any news on PTP Blast Off for Canada I'm curious if there is any info as to how I could get my hands on the PTP Blast Off and if it'd be possible without shipping from the US.



And as I take it I probably hasn't missed anything (as I don't think any of the last few special releases haven't had a Canadian release) what would be the best and hopefully cheapest way for me to get my hands on it?