Fans Toys Magnum and Spoiler (Wildrider and Breakdown) ? Menasor announced



It seems another series of “wars” have started and Fans Toys have finally thrown their hat in the ring with their reveal of their Masterpiece-inspired Wildrider and Breakdown! Dubbed Magnum and Spoiler respectively, these two are Fans Toys’s debut for their Menasor project. However they seem to be taking a different approach in terms of scale, matching Takara in alternate mode scale and towering over Masterpiece car bots in robot mode. This does however allow them to match the Masterpiece Decepticons in terms of height like other combiner teams. No pre-orders or release information is known at this time, but



