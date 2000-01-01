Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:39 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,935
3D Printed Pinpointer Review
Battlemasters, move aside, this 3D printed custom Pinpointer not only blows it away but has a brilliant transformation for something so small to boot!

https://youtu.be/XN74wdD7md8
