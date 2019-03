1967 VW Beetle From The Bumblebee Movie At The 2019 Vancouver International Auto Show

Attention fellow Canadian fans! An article from* driving.ca website *is giving us the heads up that the*1967 VW Beetle From The Bumblebee Movie will be shown at the 2019 Vancouver International Auto Show. Here's the description of the event: Volkswagen will be displaying its full lineup of new vehicles at show, but itís an older model VW that will be drawing crowds, young and old. For the nostalgic or the movie-buff in all of us, making its first-ever appearance at this yearís event is Bumblebee, one of eight vehicles used in the 2018 motion picture of the same name.