Transformers Artist James Raiz to attend TFcon Orlando 2020


We are pleased to welcome Transformers comic book artist*James Raiz*to TFcon Orlando 2020. James is known to fans for his work on Dreamwaves Transformers Armada,*has provided Hasbro with packaging art, and does cover art for IDWs*Transformers*books. His YouTube Channel TheBoxOfficeArtist has over 1 million subscribers.*He will be selling prints and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long. TFCON HEADS TO FLORIDA THE WEEKEND OF MARCH 20-22 2020 Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Americas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention TFcon will take place at the DoubleTree By Hilton at the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Artist James Raiz to attend TFcon Orlando 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
