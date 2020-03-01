|
Transformers Artist James Raiz to attend TFcon Orlando 2020
We are pleased to welcome Transformers comic book artist*James Raiz*to TFcon Orlando 2020. James is known to fans for his work on Dreamwaves Transformers Armada,*has provided Hasbro with packaging art, and does cover art for IDWs*Transformers*books. His YouTube Channel TheBoxOfficeArtist has over 1 million subscribers.*He will be selling prints and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long. TFCON HEADS TO FLORIDA THE WEEKEND OF MARCH 20-22 2020 Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Americas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention TFcon will take place at the DoubleTree By Hilton at the » Continue Reading.
