Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers The Movie writer Ron Friedman at TFcon Los Angeles 2019
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,589
Transformers The Movie writer Ron Friedman at TFcon Los Angeles 2019


TFcon is very pleased to welcome Generation 1 writer*Ron Friedman*as a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2019 for his first ever TFcon. In addition to writing*The Transformers: The Movie*(1986), he scripted all four mini series for*G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. Ron Friedman is presented by*The Chosen Prime. LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT Thousands of fans from around the world will converge on the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel &#38; Convention Center*to participate in TFcon USA 2019; a 3-day colossal Transformers event to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Transformers franchise &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers The Movie writer Ron Friedman at TFcon Los Angeles 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Takara Encore Reissue #13 Trailbreaker MISB
Transformers
Vintage 1985 G1 Transformers Metroplex Autobot Battle Station with Foam and Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.