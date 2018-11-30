|
Transformers Generations, Movie Masterpiece and Studio Series Rumored 2019 Releases
A post on Chinese site Baidu
has shared what is alleged to be a retailer listing for future releases in several Transformers line for 2019. The listings cover the Generations War For Cybertron series, as well as Movie Masterpieces and Movie Studio Series. Kicking off with the Studio Series, we have five new listings. Deluxe class Hightower is listed, adding another Constructicon to Devastator, alongside a listing for Drift – which given the timing and price, may not be the same Drift we’re getting as an exclusive with the Mini-Dinobots, so maybe it’s an updated version of Age of » Continue Reading.
