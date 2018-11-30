Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,589
Transformers Generations, Movie Masterpiece and Studio Series Rumored 2019 Releases


A post on Chinese site Baidu has shared what is alleged to be a retailer listing for future releases in several Transformers line for 2019. The listings cover the Generations War For Cybertron series, as well as Movie Masterpieces and Movie Studio Series. Kicking off with the Studio Series, we have five new listings. Deluxe class Hightower is listed, adding another Constructicon to Devastator, alongside a listing for Drift – which given the timing and price, may not be the same Drift we’re getting as an exclusive with the Mini-Dinobots, so maybe it’s an updated version of Age of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations, Movie Masterpiece and Studio Series Rumored 2019 Releases appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
