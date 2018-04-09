Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Mastermind Creations Tesarus ? Prototype Image


Thanks to Instagram user Byrin*(check story for pic), we have our first look at Mastermind Creations’s next installment in their DJD series, Tesarus! From the looks of it, Tesarus appears to be in the very early prototype stages as he sits on what appears to be a designer or engineer’s desk during the testing process. He’s also shaping up to be quite the sizeable figure which is great news for IDW fans and those looking to complete their DJD collection! No pricing info or release date is known at this time, but stay tuned for more updates on this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mastermind Creations Tesarus – Prototype Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
