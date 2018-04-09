Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,054

Transformers Studio Series SS-09 Autobot Jazz Additional In-hand Images



Thanks to the generosity of board member MachineHeart88, we treated to a fresh batch of new images of the upcoming Autobot Jazz figure form the movie Studio Series line. Being the sole Autobot that met his untimely demise at the hands of Megatron in the first live action movie in 2007, Jazz is given new life in this brand new movie toy line 10+ years later in 2018. From these detailed images (with an image showing some of the inner workings of the figure), we can this is a redesigned figure with an unique transformation as well as improved proportion



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.