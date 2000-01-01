Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page ISO LOOKING TO BUY Vintage G1 Fort Max or Reissue
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Optimus Puto
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 109
ISO LOOKING TO BUY Vintage G1 Fort Max or Reissue
Like the Ad says
Prefer complete with box but loose is ok too as long as in good condition
Im Paypal ready and have cash on hand
Prefer to meet up
Thank you
Optimus Puto is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:51 PM   #2
Iron Moose
Knows things
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Mostly MTL
Posts: 395
Re: ISO LOOKING TO BUY Vintage G1 Fort Max or Reissue
Where are you located?
__________________
BST Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=3940
Iron Moose is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Battle Ops Bumblebee Metallic Costco Exclusive OOB
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for The Decepticons Leader Starscream
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Dinobots
Transformers
Transformers lot
Transformers
Transformers WFC Netflix Spoiler Battle Damaged Nemesis PrIme NEW IN STOCK
Transformers
Transformers
Paradron Medic Transformers War For Cybertron Earthrise Ratchet Lifeline Misb
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.