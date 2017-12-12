Via Previews World
*we can share for you the*IDW Optimus Prime #14 Cover B. Artist*Casey Coller brings us this great art featuring Optimus Prime in the front and Starscream, Bumblebee, Blackrock and Scarlett on the back where we can see the Trypticon’s*silhouette too.* Optimus Prime #14 (W) John Barber (A) Livio Ramondelli (CA) Casey Coller On Cybertron, Optimus Prime battles the Dinobots over the first new Cybertronian life to emerge in four million years! But does he stand a chance when the Dinobots’ newest member is two miles tall and eats cities? Part of IDW’s Artist’s Edition Cover Month! » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Optimus Prime #14 Cover B
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...