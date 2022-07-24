Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? July Week 3
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,659
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? July Week 3


It’s time for our usual Transformers sightings round up, courtesy of 2005 Boards members around the world. This week, more Legacy toys hit shelves in Malaysia and New Zealand while the last Buzzworthy Bumblebee toys have been spotted in Singapore. Legacy Wave 2 Voyager In Malaysia ?*2005 Boards member*xd Accrocate spotted Jhiaxus at Midvalley Toys”R”Us. Legacy Beast Wars Deluxe in New Zealand ?*Legacy Buzzaw and Nightprowler were found at*Farmers Northwest by*Inikalord*and Sandstorm was spotted at Farmers St Lukes by*BottleRockers. Buzzworthy Bumblebee Terrorsaur, Dinobot &#038; Creatures Collide 4-Pack in Singapore ?*The new toy-deco Buzzworthy Bumblebee Terrorsaur and Dinobot, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? July Week 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.