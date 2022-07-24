It’s time for our usual Transformers sightings round up, courtesy of 2005 Boards members around the world. This week, more Legacy toys hit shelves in Malaysia and New Zealand while the last Buzzworthy Bumblebee toys have been spotted in Singapore. Legacy Wave 2 Voyager In Malaysia ?
*2005 Boards member*xd Accrocate spotted Jhiaxus at Midvalley Toys”R”Us. Legacy Beast Wars Deluxe in New Zealand ?
*Legacy Buzzaw and Nightprowler were found at*Farmers Northwest by*Inikalord*and Sandstorm was spotted at Farmers St Lukes by*BottleRockers. Buzzworthy Bumblebee Terrorsaur, Dinobot & Creatures Collide 4-Pack in Singapore ?
*The new toy-deco Buzzworthy Bumblebee Terrorsaur and Dinobot, » Continue Reading.
.
