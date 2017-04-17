Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,364

MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron In-Depth Gallery



All.* Hail.* Megatron. Transformers Masterpiece MP-36 is out in the wild, hitting doorsteps around the world.* G1 Megatron is one of the hardest figures to get right, his cartoon look was not based in reality and being accurate in both modes has been a challenge.* Until now!* This figure nails both modes perfectly.* Aside from some visible cut lines in alt mode, and some non-smooth surfaces in robot mode, it’s utter perfection.* I tend to stay away from full on reviews and let the pictures speak for themselves, but the official pics of this guy do NOT do him justice.*



The post







More... All.* Hail.* Megatron. Transformers Masterpiece MP-36 is out in the wild, hitting doorsteps around the world.* G1 Megatron is one of the hardest figures to get right, his cartoon look was not based in reality and being accurate in both modes has been a challenge.* Until now!* This figure nails both modes perfectly.* Aside from some visible cut lines in alt mode, and some non-smooth surfaces in robot mode, it’s utter perfection.* I tend to stay away from full on reviews and let the pictures speak for themselves, but the official pics of this guy do NOT do him justice.* » Continue Reading. The post MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron In-Depth Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________