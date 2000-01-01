Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Titan Returns Nightbeat - worst titan master so far.
Today, 09:43 PM
Bridgemagnet
Generation 1
Titan Returns Nightbeat - worst titan master so far.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTKm7Zj8168
i mean, what is wrong with this. the titan master doesn't integrate properly in drill mode, it is just a block sticking out of the vehicle, and in airplane mode, he is just riding the plane like a motorcycle.
Today, 09:53 PM
RNSrobot
Animated
Re: Titan Returns Nightbeat - worst titan master so far.
It's the worst. Terrible in both modes.
A personal fault: it's Nightbeat's toy head, wheras he is far more well known (and came to popularity) with his siren-swapped SHADES face. So for me, and I'm sure others, it's not even Nightbeat.
RNSrobot
