Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
>
Transformers Video Reviews
Titan Returns Apeface - kids love it
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:49 PM
#
1
Bridgemagnet
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Moonbase Alpha
Posts: 22
Titan Returns Apeface - kids love it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LR4Sr_hLur0
not a bad robot as mini animal bots go, it could have used more articulation.
My 3 year old daughter loves it.
Bridgemagnet
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Bridgemagnet
Find More Posts by Bridgemagnet
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
DX9 Transformers D06 Carry Hot Rod Rodimus Prime
Maketoys Quantron 3rd Party Transformers Computron 100% Complete MIB
Transformers Prime Jet Vehicon General
Transformers Prime Jet Vehicons
Hasbro TRANSFORMERS ALT-MODES SERIES 1 Wholesale Display Box 24 FIGURES NEW
Transformers Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus Cerebros
Takatoku Baxinger DX Transforming Robot in Original Box
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:04 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.