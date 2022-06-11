Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,422

Transformers Studio Series 86 Arcee In-Hand Images



Via Chefatron on YouTube we have a new set of in-hand images the new Transformers Studio Series 86 Arcee. As show previously by Hasbro designer Evan Brooks, this figure is a retool of the Generations Thrilling 30 Arcee mold with*no Earthrise parts present. The new images focus on comparison shots next to the aforementioned Generations Arcee mold for you to spot the similarities and differences between each mold. We also have a “backpack comparison group” with Earthrise Arcee and Cyberverse Deluxe mold. See all the images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Via Chefatron on YouTube we have a new set of in-hand images the new Transformers Studio Series 86 Arcee. As show previously by Hasbro designer Evan Brooks, this figure is a retool of the Generations Thrilling 30 Arcee mold with*no Earthrise parts present. The new images focus on comparison shots next to the aforementioned Generations Arcee mold for you to spot the similarities and differences between each mold. We also have a “backpack comparison group” with Earthrise Arcee and Cyberverse Deluxe mold. See all the images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Studio Series 86 Arcee In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________