Takara Transformers Legends Web Comic #50 Online ? Jumpstarter Chapter
Thanks to 2005 Boards member PoweredConvoy for reporting that*Takara Tomy Website
*has uploaded the new*Transformers Legends Web Comic #51. This black and white issue (like a regular manga) is titled “Jumpstarter Chapter” and introduced Topspin and Twin Twist into the Legends universe. A cheerful story where Twin Twist’s drilling habit is used to try to trap the Decepticons into holes. Other pages work as tie-in stories with other characters as Springer. Finally, we see the previous events of the Jumpstarters pack-in manga. You can check out the mirrored images (only in Japanese) after the jump, and then share your impressions » Continue Reading.
