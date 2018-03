Takara Transformers Legends Web Comic #50 Online ? Jumpstarter Chapter

Takara Tomy Website has uploaded the new Transformers Legends Web Comic #51. This black and white issue (like a regular manga) is titled "Jumpstarter Chapter" and introduced Topspin and Twin Twist into the Legends universe. A cheerful story where Twin Twist's drilling habit is used to try to trap the Decepticons into holes. Other pages work as tie-in stories with other characters as Springer. Finally, we see the previous events of the Jumpstarters pack-in manga.