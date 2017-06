Hot Rod Joins Transformers Forged to Fight

Transformers Forged to Fight has updated again with additional Transformers The Last Knight content.* This time, Hot Rod is available to join his movie comrade Drift from earlier in the month.* He packs unique special moves that play on his on-screen abilities and is being launched with special missions and crystals so you can add him to your ranks quick!* Check out a launch video below and read on for full details and a QnA with the developers! Make sure to head on over to the app stores and download Transformers Forged to Fight ( iOs | » Continue Reading. The post Hot Rod Joins Transformers Forged to Fight appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM