Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanted Zeta Kronos Head
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:54 PM   #1
danman77
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2019
Location: Toronto
Posts: 13
Wanted Zeta Kronos Head
Hello all. Seem to have lost mine. Need the G1 looking head with the mouth covered. Will pay a fair price for it if you have one you are not using. Let me know. Thanks!
danman77 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
zeta kronos

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2004 HASBRO TAKARA OPTIMUS PRIME TRANSFORMER collectible toy
Transformers
1985 Hasbro Transformers Omega Supreme G1 Vintage 100% Complete
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Wfc Netflix Deluxe Cheetor
Transformers
Transformers G1 Dinobots Swoop 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Dinobots Sludge 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers
Tech Deck Transformers Optimus Megatron Bumblebee Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.