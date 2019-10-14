|
Habro x Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Action Figure Renders
Hong Kong based company Yolopark Collectibles
*have just shared renders of their new officially licensed*Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Action Figure. We still don’t have much information about this new action figure, but we are sure that the description will catch your attention: 24 / 61 cm height from head to toe. Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (IIES) IIES definition mean the internal frame design, all the moveable gears are independent however movement is driven between the connected gear parts like a real machine.* We are yet to see more details and a prototype of this figure, but stay tuned with TFW2005 » Continue Reading.
