Figure King No. 274 Scans: Studio Series 86, Kingdom, Earthrise & More
we have our usual doses of Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #274 features some new images and information of: Studio Series 86, Kingdom, Earthrise & More This month we only have and 4 pages of Transformers content: Studio Series Releases For April 2021 – Transformers The Movie 1986* We have images of the upcoming Studio Series SS-59 Jazz, SS-60 Hot Rod and SS-61 Kup for the Japanese market. Takara Tomy will release them as part of their regular Studio Series line and not as a sub-line like in the US. Keep in mind that » Continue Reading.
