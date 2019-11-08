|
Devil Saviour DS-01 Split (Revenge Of The Fallen Mixmaster) Colored Prototype
New third party company Devil Saviour (formerly known as Bombusbee) has shared via Weibo
*the first images of the color prototype of their*DS-01 Split (Revenge Of The Fallen Mixmaster). This mold is part of the Devil Saviour Troublemaker, a complete set of seven Revenge Of The Fallen Constructicons that can combine into Devastator. A very interesting alternative over the ongoing Studio Series version. This is a very impressive and detailed rendition of ROTF Mixmaster with a lot of details and a beautiful deco with some dust and weathering. The design has got some liberties and modifications compared to the original » Continue Reading.
The post Devil Saviour DS-01 Split (Revenge Of The Fallen Mixmaster) Colored Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.