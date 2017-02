Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,042

Toy Fair 2017 Trypticon Official Images



Hasbro has come through with more official images from today’s event. Check out the pics of Trypticon, Full Tilt, and Necro after the jump.



Hasbro has come through with more official images from today's event. Check out the pics of Trypticon, Full Tilt, and Necro after the jump.

