Tickets are on sale at TFcon is very happy to announcethe voice ofin thecartoon will be a guest at TFcon Toronto 2022 . ReBoot fans will remember her as the voice of adult AndrAIa. She will be appearing Saturday only signing for fans.Sharon Alexander is presented by Ages Three and Up Tickets are on sale at https://www.tfcon.ca Attached Images

