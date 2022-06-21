Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers G1 Cartoon ?S.O.S Dinobots? & ?Sea Change? Episode Scripts & Storyboards


Two more original G1 Transformers cartoon scripts are available online, thanks again to the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website. They have uploaded the original scripts and storyboards of the classic*G1 episodes ?S.O.S Dinobots? &#038; “Sea Change”. These scripts were sold from the collections of Marvel storyboard artist Brian Ray and Sunbow producer Doug Booth respectively. We have not only the scripts, but the full storyboards which are more than 150 pages long each, but we are sure it’s a totally worth reading for any Transformer fan. You can read both the script and storyboards*the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website. Click on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers G1 Cartoon ?S.O.S Dinobots? & “Sea Change” Episode Scripts & Storyboards Available Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



