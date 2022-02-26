skrilla 88 Jackass! Join Date: May 2007 Location: Scaborough Posts: 559

RTS Lugnut/ 2008 Neca TMNT/ Lightning Collection (GTA) Greetings. Long time since I've posted.



I'm located in Scarborough. Pick up only.





****



RTS Lugnut (some paint scraping on wing $40 (no instructions)



****



2008 Neca Comic TMNT figures



Michaelango:

-1 baby turtle

-display stand

-1 nunchuck (missing one nunchuck)

-2 ninja stars (missing onestar)

-2 wall climbing hands



Leonardo:

-1 baby turtle

-display stand

-2 climbing hands

-2 swords



Hip was broken right out of the box. The pin that connects the leg to the hip snapped in two. This can be fixed with apoxy or something. His scarbards came loose over the years but they can be glued back into place. He comes with all accessories. $150



****



Lightning Collection



Selling as a lot, not splitting. Price is firm.



All accessories included. Smoke, odour free environment. Both Drakkon and Goldar have been taken out of box and displayed.



EBGames exclusive Gold (comes with wings)

Lord Drakken

White Ranger (no box)

Shadow Ranger (no box)

$120 Attached Thumbnails





