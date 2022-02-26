Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:28 AM
skrilla 88
Jackass!
skrilla 88's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Scaborough
Posts: 559
RTS Lugnut/ 2008 Neca TMNT/ Lightning Collection (GTA)
Greetings. Long time since I've posted.

I'm located in Scarborough. Pick up only.


****

RTS Lugnut (some paint scraping on wing $40 (no instructions)

****

2008 Neca Comic TMNT figures

Michaelango:
-1 baby turtle
-display stand
-1 nunchuck (missing one nunchuck)
-2 ninja stars (missing onestar)
-2 wall climbing hands

Leonardo:
-1 baby turtle
-display stand
-2 climbing hands
-2 swords

Hip was broken right out of the box. The pin that connects the leg to the hip snapped in two. This can be fixed with apoxy or something. His scarbards came loose over the years but they can be glued back into place. He comes with all accessories. $150

****

Lightning Collection

Selling as a lot, not splitting. Price is firm.

All accessories included. Smoke, odour free environment. Both Drakkon and Goldar have been taken out of box and displayed.

EBGames exclusive Gold (comes with wings)
Lord Drakken
White Ranger (no box)
Shadow Ranger (no box)
$120
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20220226_152701.jpg Views: 3 Size: 95.9 KB ID: 51352   Click image for larger version Name: 20220226_154053.jpg Views: 2 Size: 91.5 KB ID: 51353   Click image for larger version Name: 20220226_154110.jpg Views: 2 Size: 97.6 KB ID: 51354   Click image for larger version Name: 20220226_154138.jpg Views: 2 Size: 88.4 KB ID: 51355   Click image for larger version Name: 20220226_154244.jpg Views: 2 Size: 90.3 KB ID: 51356  

Click image for larger version Name: 20220226_154233.jpg Views: 2 Size: 72.1 KB ID: 51357   Click image for larger version Name: 20220226_154310.jpg Views: 2 Size: 82.5 KB ID: 51358   Click image for larger version Name: 20220307_000338.jpg Views: 2 Size: 85.9 KB ID: 51359   Click image for larger version Name: 20220307_000301.jpg Views: 3 Size: 75.3 KB ID: 51360  
The Wrasslin' Club on Cybertron.ca
