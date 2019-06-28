|
Monogram Collectibles: Comic-Con 2019 Transformers 3D Foam Bag Clips 3 Pack Collector
TFW2005 member Kenchanayoh alerts us to an incoming Comic-Con exclusive from*Monogram International Inc.
,*a Transformers 3D Foam Bag Clips – 3 Pack Collector’s Set featuring Bumblebee, a metallic version of Optimus Prime and Megatron! With a limited run of only 250 pieces, convention attendees can score a set for $25.00 at booth 3645. U.S. residents who are interested in this set but can not attend the convention, visit Monogram
starting on July 8th for their limited online pre-sale: DATE: July 8 – 10, 2019 TIME: 10:00 AM Pacific Standard Time each day HOW IT WORKS: Each day we will » Continue Reading.
