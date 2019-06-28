Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Monogram Collectibles: Comic-Con 2019 Transformers 3D Foam Bag Clips 3 Pack Collector


TFW2005 member Kenchanayoh alerts us to an incoming Comic-Con exclusive from*Monogram International Inc.,*a Transformers 3D Foam Bag Clips – 3 Pack Collector's Set featuring Bumblebee, a metallic version of Optimus Prime and Megatron! With a limited run of only 250 pieces, convention attendees can score a set for $25.00 at booth 3645. U.S. residents who are interested in this set but can not attend the convention, visit Monogram starting on July 8th for their limited online pre-sale: DATE: July 8 – 10, 2019 TIME: 10:00 AM Pacific Standard Time each day

The post Monogram Collectibles: Comic-Con 2019 Transformers 3D Foam Bag Clips 3 Pack Collector’s Set appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
